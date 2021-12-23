Josh Johnson: Back with practice squad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a guy just getting acquainted with Baltimore’s offense, Josh Johnson didn’t take long to find his stride Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first start for the Ravens since he was signed Dec. 15, Johnson threw for 304 yards and two scores, including a Rashod Bateman touchdown on his very first drive of the game. Despite a red-hot start, Johnson and the Ravens could not keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who defeated Baltimore 41-21 to claim sole ownership of the AFC North lead. The Ravens entered the game with one starting cornerback and the rest...

