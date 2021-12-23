ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Johnson: Back with practice squad

Johnson reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday. Johnson was active for...

Injuries Too Much To Overcome In Ravens’ Loss To Bengals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For a guy just getting acquainted with Baltimore’s offense, Josh Johnson didn’t take long to find his stride Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first start for the Ravens since he was signed Dec. 15, Johnson threw for 304 yards and two scores, including a Rashod Bateman touchdown on his very first drive of the game. Despite a red-hot start, Johnson and the Ravens could not keep up with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who defeated Baltimore 41-21 to claim sole ownership of the AFC North lead. The Ravens entered the game with one starting cornerback and the rest...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Joe Burrow Has Ruthless Response To Critics After Bengals Blow Out Ravens

Joe Burrow isn’t here to play nice. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had quite a historic outing Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for a whopping 525 yards (ranking fourth all-time for a single game) en route to a 41-21 win. The performance brought his season passing yards total against the Ravens to 941, the most for a quarterback against one team in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Info (via ESPN’s Ben Baby).
