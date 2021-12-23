ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tracy Bloom
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C104S_0dU7ctIP00

( KTLA ) – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Northern California Monday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor, which hit around 12:10 p.m., was centered in the Pacific Ocean, about 24 miles west of Petrolia and 44 miles southwest of Eureka, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

Shaking was felt throughout the northern part of the state and as far south as the Bay Area, USGS’s website showed.

“Moderate to strong shaking was recorded by the seismic network along the coast. The earthquake was felt in San Francisco by this CGS geologist!” the California Geological Survey tweeted.

San Francisco is about 250 miles from Petrolia.

The quake’s location was off Cape Mendocino in the Mendocino Fracture Zone, which marks the southern boundary between the Juan de Fuca and Pacific plates, according to seismologist Lucy Jones.

A tsunami warning was not issued.

As Jones explained: “It is a transform fault, meaning the motion is sideways. No vertical motion so little water is displaced and thus no tsunami warning.”

The quake’s preliminary magnitude was measured at 5.8 before it was upgraded by the Geological Survey a short time later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Tsunami#Pacific#Cape Mendocino#Extreme Weather#Ktla#Usgs#Cgs#The Geological Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy