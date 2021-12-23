Lionsgate pushes ‘John Wick 4’ release to spring 2023

“John Wick” fans will have to wait a little longer to see the next installment as Keanu Reeves’ titular hitman continues his quest for vengeance.
Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the action movie would push back nearly a year from its planned May 27, 2022 release date. “John Wick: Chapter 4” will now debut in theaters on March 24, 2023, according to a new video teaser.
Directed Chad Stahelski, the fourth chapter in the “John Wick” saga stars Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Ian McShane. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten wrote the screenplay with...
