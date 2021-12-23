Lionsgate pushes ‘John Wick 4’ release to spring 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has picked up rights to the thriller Prey, with John Glenn and Alex Davidson co-writing the script. Glenn will produce with Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, with Alex Young executive producing In the film, a man is dropped off, naked, at the Dodger Stadium parking lot with a $2 million open bounty on his head. He has to make it to Long Beach on foot by dawn, or his family will be killed. Prey follows a successful partnership between Lionsgate and Mandeville on the worldwide hit Wonder, which took in more than $300 million at the global box office....

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO