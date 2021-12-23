ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionsgate pushes ‘John Wick 4’ release to spring 2023

By John Hazelton
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionsgate has once again pushed back the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, moving the latest installment of its hit Keanu Reeves action franchise from May 27, 2022 to March 24, 2023. The move comes a few months after Paramount pushed...

www.screendaily.com

