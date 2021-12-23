ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anticevich sparks late run to lift Cal over Pacific 73-53

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grant Anticevich scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and California closed out the game on a...

abc17news.com

