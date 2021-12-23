ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Patriots selected to Pro Bowl: J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater, and Matt Judon

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Slater extended his NFL record with the selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJIxM_0dU7brUk00
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson celebrates an interception with safety Adrian Phillips during the second half of an NFL football game. AP Photo/Stew Milne

Three Patriots players were selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday: Cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matt Judon, and special teamer Matthew Slater.

Judon, who has 12.5 sacks already this season, is headed to his third-straight Pro Bowl. Per the Patriots, Judon is now tied with Chandler Jones and Mike Vrabel for the most sacks by a player under Bill Belichick. He has 25 quarterback hits and 54 combined tackles.

“Matt’s a good player,” Bill Belichick said on Wednesday. “He does a lot of things well. He’s added a lot to our team and our defense. I think he’s shown a good ability to play the run, hold up on the line of scrimmage, rush the passer, pursue, effort, does a good job for us on punt return. All the situations he’s on the field for, it’s good to have him out there. He’s a good player.”

Jackson, meanwhile, has the second-most interception in the NFL at seven, as well as a league-leading 20 pass deflections. This is his first Pro Bowl berth.

Slater will play in his 10th Pro Bowl — extending his record for the most Pro Bowl appearances by a special teamer in NFL history. Per the Patriots, Slater now trails only Tom Brady (14 for the Patriots, 15 total) in franchise history. He has played in every Pro Bowl since 2011 except for 2018.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Matt Judon had a funny response for a fan praying Judon didn’t have COVID-19

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon went on the COVID-19 list on Monday — one of the latest in a large group of athletes who have recently been sidelined by the Omicron surge. The news that Judon — and earlier in the day, Celtics star Jayson Tatum — would be sidelined apparently didn’t reach one fan, who tweeted at both players to say he was “praying” they didn’t get COVID.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Place Two On COVID-19 List Including OLB Matt Judon

Per Field Yates, the Patriots have placed OLB Matt Judon and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on the COVID-19 list. Judon, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.
NFL
whdh.com

Report: Patriots place linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley on COVID-19 list

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly placed linebackers Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley on the National Football League’s COVID-19 list. The key defensive starters landed on the list Monday, one day after New England dropped a critical divisional game to the Buffalo Bills in Foxboro, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This video of the Patriots' sideline reacting to J.C. Jackson's dropped INT is amazing

By now we all know that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills went into New England last Sunday and took control of the AFC East with a huge 33-21 win over Bill Belichick and Co. But there was one play late in that game that could have changed things pretty drastically and the replay of it it is pretty incredible, just because you get to see everyone on New England’s sideline, including Belichick, in utter disbelief.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
PatriotMaven

Matthew Slater Believes the Patriots Will “Make a Stand and Fight” to Reach Postseason

When eleven-time team captain Matthew Slater speaks, the New England Patriots listen. Keeping the team grounded is one of Slater’s areas of expertise. The fourteen-year NFL veteran, and three-time Super Bowl Champion, is well-versed in the time honored New England tradition of taking one game at a time. He has experienced winning streaks, as well as rough patches shrouded in defeat. Through it all, the successful Pats’ teams never lost focus.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Patriots#American Football
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots Players After Frustrating Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Reaction To Snow Game In Seattle

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy