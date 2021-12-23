ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due to Omicron Concerns; New Date TBA

By Cassandra Reichelt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcern for the Omicron variant has been on the rise as well as cases of the variant rising in New York and California, so events across the board are canceling or postponing. At first, the Critics Choice Awards were still going to happen as planned, but as Omicron cases continued to...

