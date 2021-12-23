ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing Double! These Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos Are Total Look-Alikes

By Laura Rizzo
 5 days ago
She got it from her mama! We love a good mother-daughter team, especially when their resemblances are practically uncanny. Kris Jenner, Reese Witherspoon and Angelina Jolie are just a few women who produced drop-dead gorgeous children who clearly take after them.

The Kardashians are known for making babies who look just like their famous mamas. With Chicago West, there is no denying she is Kim Kardashian‘s daughter. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has frequently referred to Chi as “my twin” in photographs since she was a baby.

As she’s grown into a beautiful little girl, Kim has shared side-by-side photos of herself with Chicago at the same age, and it is hard to tell who is whom in many of the comparisons. The SKIMS founder’s daughter has her exact same eye shape, long lashes and stunning smile.

Reese’s look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe bears such a striking resemblance to her mom that she’s been mistaken for the Big Little Lies star by fans. “People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere, and they were congratulating her on her performance,” the actress told E! in 2017, adding of her then-17-year-old, “She’s like, ‘I’m not in the movie.'”

Not only is Ava Reese’s mini-me, she’s also so grateful for everything else she got from her mom, besides her stunning looks. In a sweet July 2019 Instagram post, Ava wrote about the Legally Blonde star, “This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all.”

Cindy Crawford‘s model daughter Kaia Gerber has been called a “mini-Cindy” even before she began hitting the catwalk at the age of 16. She’s the OG supermodel’s younger double, as their facial structure and brown eyes are nearly identical. As if getting her mom’s stunning face wasn’t enough, Kaia also inherited her mother’s long, trim model body.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom. As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing,” she wrote in a 2019 Vogue essay. “It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is,” Kaia continued, adding, “If you’re still having trouble telling us apart, though, a quick tip: My mom’s the one with the mole.”

Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite famous mother-daughter duos who are totally twinning!

