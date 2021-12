The Clemson Tigers football team (9-3) is set to face off against Iowa State (7-5) in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida. After a rough start to the season tied to a sputtering offense with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggling to find the same groove he had when subbing in for Trevor Lawrence a season prior, Clemson heads to its bowl game winners of five straight. The Tigers cruised to a 30-0 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the final game of the regular season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO