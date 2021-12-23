RS Recommends: The Best Watches for Men

There’s a pretty good chance that a fitness mirror is sitting right at the top of just about everyone’s wishlist this season. If you’re not sure which one to go with or don’t quite have the budget to score one for the fitness lover on your list, Echelon just cut the price on its top-rated Reflect Smart Fitness Mirror by $450, just in time for the holidays. Buy:Echelon Reflect Smart Fitness Mirrorat$749.99 The mirror’s original price is $1,199.99, but with the new holiday discount, you can get it for just $749.99 for as long as the sale lasts. With the discount, you...

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO