Both the movie and its soundtrack are hitting next month. Shudder has announced that it will debut THE RUNNER in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand Sunday, January 16. Written, directed and produced by Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller of the darkwave outfit Boy Harsher, THE RUNNER, according to the official synopsis, “follows a strange woman as she travels to a secluded, rural town where her violent compulsions are slowly revealed. The story intertwines with Boy Harsher performing on a public access channel. Their music scores the strange woman’s descent deeper into the unknown.” The cast is headed by musician Kris Esfandiari (King Woman), performance artist Sigrid Lauren (FlucT) and musician Cooper B. Handy (Lucy).

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO