Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico

A total of 116 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency because of flooding on Tuesday due to heavy rains that have been pounding the region since the end of November. Cities in at least five other states in Brazil's north and southeast have also been flooded in recent days.In Bahia, flooding has affected more than 400,000 people. In at least 50 cities, water surged into homes and businesses, and people were forced to abandon their belongings. Official data from the state government shows 31,500 people have been left homeless and an...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO