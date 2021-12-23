ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico

By Teo Blašković
watchers.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit off the coast of Jalisco, Mexico at 23:22 UTC on December 22, 2021. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of...

watchers.news

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Mexico#Jalisco#Landslides#Extreme Weather#Usgs#Emsc#Green#The Watchers
