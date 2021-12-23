Myrtle Beach police officer retires after 25 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police celebrated the retirement of a veteran officer on Wednesday.

Sgt. Troy Spivey is leaving the department after 25 years of service filled with many accomplishments, the city said Wednesday in a video retirement announcement posted on Facebook.

“Sgt. Spivey was a role model to countless officers and a pillar of hope to the community he served,” the city said. “We will miss working with you.”

Spivey began his law-enforcement career in 1996 and was one of the original members of the community team and street-crime unit, the city said. He went on to become a certified traffic-safety officer in 2005 and received the DUI Hero award “multiple times” in addition to being nominated for officer of the year.

He was promoted to corporal in 2014, master corporal in 2016 and sergeant in 2019. He also led the department’s traffic team and 15 th Circuit Law Enforcement Network DUI Checkpoint team for many years.

“I just want to thank everybody for everything they’ve ever done for me,” Spivey said. “All my brothers and sisters in blue, I want you to take care of each other and watch each others’ six. Thank you for everything. 1-5-6 out.”

