On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced a change to its forfeiture policy that is in line with alterations recently implemented by other major leagues. Now, forfeits will be a last resort for teams unable to compete due to COVID-19. Contests that can’t be played as scheduled will be postponed and either rescheduled, declared a no-contest or, in a worst-case scenario, become forfeits.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO