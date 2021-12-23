ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Has omicron been detected in your county’s wastewater?

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YtDi_0dU7V7z900

DENVER (KDVR) — Over the course of the pandemic, scientists have discovered numerous ways to test and detect COVID across the country. As strange as it may seem, testing wastewater has been a big indicator of where the omicron variant has spread.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment added an omicron wastewater table to their website, indicating which counties have found omicron present in their wastewater.

Wastewater testing can give health officials early warnings about changes in COVID case counts, according to CDPHE.

The samples utilize water from houses and buildings, which includes feces, from across that county. Laboratories will then analyze the sample for the genetic material of COVID and the markings of the variants.

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

According to CDPHE, omicron detection has rapidly increased and has been found in all of the participating wastewater facilities.

Most recently on Wednesday, Larimer County confirmed the detection of omicron in multiple wastewater facilities throughout the county.

CDPHE said there is likely a widespread transmission of omicron and urged all Coloradans experiencing symptoms to get tested immediately and isolate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Wastewater#Weather#Covid#Kdvr#Coloradans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Laboratories
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy