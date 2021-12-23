Bills’ Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins will represent the Buffalo Bills on this season’s 2022 AFC Pro Bowl roster.

This will be Diggs’ second-straight season earning Pro Bowl honors and Dawkins’ first time making it onto the list.

After Sunday’s win against the Panthers, Diggs became the only wide receiver in franchise history with more than 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards two years in a row. Diggs has 82 (12th most) catches for 1,007 yards (tied for 12th most) and eight touchdowns (tied for 8th most) through 14 games this season.

Dawkins has done quite the job of protecting his quarterback this season. The left tackle has allowed zero sacks in 10 of 13 games and zero pressures in the last 4 of 7 games this season, per Next Gen Stats. Dawkins has also been a big factor in Josh Allen’s success over the last few seasons.

Allen is the first Bills player to have back-to-back seasons with at least 30 passing touchdowns. He has thrown for 31 this season and threw for 37 in 2020. Allen’s 35 total touchdowns tie for second most in the NFL and his 11 touchdowns over the last four games tie for the most in the NFL.

In his fourth NFL season with just three regular season games left, Allen has completed 344 of 528 passes for 3,734 passing yards with a 65.2% completion percentage.

Several other Bills players were named alternates for the all-star game:

1st alternate: QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds

2nd alternate: TE Dawson Knox, LB Tyler Matakevich

3rd alternate: S Jordan Poyer, LS Reid Ferguson

4th alternate: S Micah Hyde

5th alternate: C Mitch Morse, K Tyler Bass

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host a series of Pro Bowl Week festivities, bringing free experiences and activities to fans in Las Vegas. A number of events will also be focused on celebrating football at all levels. Pro Bowl Week festivities will include:

Pro Bowl Practice

Play Football Opening Night

NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway

East-West Shrine Bowl – televised on NFL Network

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown – televised on ESPN

Community Day

