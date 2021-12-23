ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills’ Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins named to 2022 Pro Bowl

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dU7UGoE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LyuRq_0dU7UGoE00

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins will represent the Buffalo Bills on this season’s 2022 AFC Pro Bowl roster.

This will be Diggs’ second-straight season earning Pro Bowl honors and Dawkins’ first time making it onto the list.

After Sunday’s win against the Panthers, Diggs became the only wide receiver in franchise history with more than 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards two years in a row. Diggs has 82 (12th most) catches for 1,007 yards (tied for 12th most) and eight touchdowns (tied for 8th most) through 14 games this season.

Dawkins has done quite the job of protecting his quarterback this season. The left tackle has allowed zero sacks in 10 of 13 games and zero pressures in the last 4 of 7 games this season, per Next Gen Stats. Dawkins has also been a big factor in Josh Allen’s success over the last few seasons.

Allen is the first Bills player to have back-to-back seasons with at least 30 passing touchdowns. He has thrown for 31 this season and threw for 37 in 2020. Allen’s 35 total touchdowns tie for second most in the NFL and his 11 touchdowns over the last four games tie for the most in the NFL.

In his fourth NFL season with just three regular season games left, Allen has completed 344 of 528 passes for 3,734 passing yards with a 65.2% completion percentage.

Several other Bills players were named alternates for the all-star game:

  • 1st alternate: QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds
  • 2nd alternate: TE Dawson Knox, LB Tyler Matakevich
  • 3rd alternate: S Jordan Poyer, LS Reid Ferguson
  • 4th alternate: S Micah Hyde
  • 5th alternate: C Mitch Morse, K Tyler Bass

The 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host a series of Pro Bowl Week festivities, bringing free experiences and activities to fans in Las Vegas. A number of events will also be focused on celebrating football at all levels. Pro Bowl Week festivities will include:

  • Pro Bowl Practice
  • Play Football Opening Night
  • NFL FLAG Championships presented by Subway
  • East-West Shrine Bowl – televised on NFL Network
  • Pro Bowl Skills Showdown – televised on ESPN
  • Community Day

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it. Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:
NFL
The Big Lead

Stefon Diggs Scores Touchdown, Tells Bills Fans to Shut the F Up (Or Something Even More Crude]

The Buffalo Bills were in Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. The Bills took a 17-7 lead in the second qaurter as Stefon Diggs scored on a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. To celebrate Diggs ran over to the crowd, singled out a few Patriots fans by pointing and saying, "you, you, you, you," and then yelled "shut the f--k up!" (Or see update below.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc Pro Bowl#Panthers#Espn
NESN

Why Patriots-Bills Referees Reversed Late Hit Penalty Against Mac Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — Referee Shawn Smith didn’t believe Jerry Hughes’ sideline takedown of Mac Jones warranted a penalty. After Jones’ New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Smith explained why his officiating team reversed its initial call of unnecessary roughness against Hughes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Lockport Union-Sun

Sullivan: Josh Allen, franchise QB, lifts Bills to brink of division title

That, folks, is why they wrote him the big check. That extraordinary performance you witnessed Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium is why the Bills gave Josh Allen the $258 million contract extension last August. There are a lot of ways to define an NFL franchise quarterback. But at some point,...
NFL
WIBX 950

Stefon Diggs Swears At Patriots Fans on National Television

IMPORTANT: This video is not safe for work. It was fun to be a Buffalo Bills fan yesterday. It is fun when you get a road win, but it is even sweeter when you take down the Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in their home, 33-21. It seemed as though, for a second, at least, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs disliked the Patriots even more than the Buffalo fans? Is that even possible?
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Dion Dawkins is active but Spencer Brown starts at left tackle

The Buffalo Bills decided to start the game with rookie Spencer Brown at left tackle even with Dion Dawkins active in Week 16. The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that left tackle Dion Dawkins would be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on the list last Friday before the game against the Carolina Panthers and Spencer Brown got the start at left tackle in that game.
NFL
WKBW-TV

Bills activate LT Dion Dawkins off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that left tackle Dion Dawkins had been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He had been on the list since last Friday, and previously battled the virus prior to the start of the season. The Bills also announced two other...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse: "Playing Great Football"

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and offensive center Mitch Morse addressed to media following their 33-21 win against the New England Patriots. Topics include: how resistant the offense has been, how offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is feeling, how the offensive has been adapting with all the challenges being made in the last 24 hours, wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie performance, and how quarterback Josh Allen cares for his teammates.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy