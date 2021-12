Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. BNBXMAS is a smart contract-based Dapp built on the Binance Smart Chain that allows users to invest in cryptocurrencies. Launching this XMAS season, BNBXMAS has been built to get the most out of the Binance Smart Chain without investing excessive amounts of time and resources into it.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO