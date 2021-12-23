ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre Police asking for help identifying suspected porch pirate

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eq8th_0dU7Ttl000
Wilkes-Barre Police are asking for assistance to identify a man suspected in a package theft on Regent Street Tuesday.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City police posted photos of a man who allegedly stole a package from a property on Regent Street Tuesday. Police also posted a photo of the vehicle allegedly used, possibly a black Acura with a white or primer-colored rear spoiler. The car was seen in south Wilkes-Barre following an Amazon delivery truck on Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked that the information be shared because the suspect is probably doing this in different areas.

Anyone who sees the car should call 911. Do not try to stop the car, police said. If possible write down the license plate. Information about the car and suspect can be sent to police at Wilkes-Barre City Police Department on Facebook. All tips are anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Sentence upheld for man convicted in Wilkes-Barre shooting

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Pennsylvania Superior Court last week upheld the sentence for a Wyoming Borough man convicted by a Luzerne County jury with discharging a firearm at another person during a fight in Wilkes-Barre. Brad A. James, 49, appealed his sentence arguing the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy