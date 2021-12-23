Wilkes-Barre Police asking for help identifying suspected porch pirate

Wilkes-Barre Police are asking for assistance to identify a man suspected in a package theft on Regent Street Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — City police posted photos of a man who allegedly stole a package from a property on Regent Street Tuesday. Police also posted a photo of the vehicle allegedly used, possibly a black Acura with a white or primer-colored rear spoiler. The car was seen in south Wilkes-Barre following an Amazon delivery truck on Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked that the information be shared because the suspect is probably doing this in different areas.

Anyone who sees the car should call 911. Do not try to stop the car, police said. If possible write down the license plate. Information about the car and suspect can be sent to police at Wilkes-Barre City Police Department on Facebook. All tips are anonymous.