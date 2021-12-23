Michael Keaton joining cast of ‘Batgirl’

It looks like Michael Keaton will be donning his cape and cowl again.

The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the character he played in the 1989 film “Batman” and played again in 1992′s “Batman Returns,” Variety reported.

Keaton will star alongside Leslie Grace, who will play the lead role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting, Variety reported. A representative for Keaton also declined to comment, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Keaton is also reprising his role as Batman in “The Flash,” which is expected to be released on Nov. 4, 2022. He will star with Ezra Miller, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Batgirl” will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Other cast members include J.K. Simmons, who will reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon; and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly, Variety reported.

“Batgirl” does not have an exact release date, but the film is scheduled to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2022, the website reported.

