ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Establishing expiry date for clinical diagnostic reagents

By Tim Fischer, MS
mlo-online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduct shelf life is an essential product performance requirement that, along with other design requirements, is used to determine the safety and efficacy of a clinical diagnostic reagent, whether they are made by a laboratory or commercially produced. Product shelf life can be determined following various domestic and international guidance...

www.mlo-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxinews.org

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to get a new owner

There’s an ownership change coming for one of the Rochester area’s larger employers. The deal involves Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, which operates three facilities in the Rochester area, including two manufacturing facilities and an administrative building at the Canal Ponds business park in Greece. Altogether, those operations employ about...
ROCHESTER, NY
njbmagazine.com

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Agrees to $6B Quidel Acquisition

San Diego, California-based Quidel Corporation and Raritan-based Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc have entered into a definitive agreement in which Quidel will acquire Ortho, one of the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics companies, for $6 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of fiscal year 2022.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

UAE Increasing Research and Diagnostics

AstraZeneca, a leading British-Swedish biotechnology company has announced its partnership with G42 Healthcare, an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company in Abu Dhabi. The partnership aims at exploring real-world evidence and conducting clinical trials using the Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS). The Chief Executive Officer of G42 Healthcare, Ashish...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reagents#Standardization#European
Benzinga

Quidel To Buy Ortho Clinical Diagnostics For $24.68/Share: Highlights

The offer price represents a 25% premium over Ortho’s closing price on December 22, 2021. The transaction brings together highly complementary diagnostic portfolios to accelerate product growth & revenues in a total addressable market of $50 billion. Quidel anticipates the deal to increase financial flexibility with combined estimated cost...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The DxConnect Virtual Biobank connects diagnostic researchers to clinical samples

To the Editor - The first molecular tests for COVID-19 were ready for action in Europe a little over a month from the declaration of the pandemic. Similarly, the timeline for the more complex task of developing high-quality rapid antigen tests was compressed into just 8 months1 - in comparison, development of the first rapid test for HIV took 5 years. Even so, from early on in the pandemic, a critical bottleneck in the development of reliable diagnostic tests was the scarcity of clinical samples for diagnostic research, development and validation. As pointed out in your June 2020 editorial, not only was there a shortage of specimens available for research, but scientific progress was hampered by the complexity of both negotiating legal agreements for sample transfer and jurisdictional regimes regulating sample transport across borders. Here, we describe the DxConnect Virtual Biobank (https://www.finddx.org/biobank-services/vbd/), which acts as a clearinghouse for specimens, connecting researchers with institutions around the world that have clinical samples available for the development and validation of new diagnostic tests (Fig. 1).
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers publish most comprehensive clinical description of WAGR syndrome to date

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have published the most comprehensive description to date of the rare genetic disorder known as WAGR syndrome. This new report identified several clinical issues not classically associated with the disease and provides guidance for proper diagnosis, management, and potential treatment options. The findings were recently published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Quest Diagnostics

Within the last quarter, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $159.75 versus the current price of Quest Diagnostics at $171.29, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
DETROIT, MI
njbmagazine.com

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Labtech Diagnostics

Secaucus-headquartered Quest Diagnostics has acquired all assets of Labtech Diagnostics, an independent clinical diagnostic laboratory provider serving physicians and patients primarily in South and North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. With the acquisition, Quest broadens access to diagnostic innovation and insights empowering better health for more communities in the Southeast. The...
SECAUCUS, NJ
UC Santa Cruz

Colligan Clinical Diagnostic Lab to end COVID testing amid regulatory changes

After running more than 160,000 tests for COVID-19, the UC Santa Cruz Colligan Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory will wind down its support of COVID-19 testing. With widespread COVID-19 testing available and significant changes to the regulatory landscape for emergency testing facilities, Campus Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Lori Kletzer said this is the right moment to end the lab’s work in testing for COVID-19 and begin a planned transition to focusing on pediatric cancer genomics.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

CDC faces criticism that it’s gone from following the science to following the CEOs

In a CNN interview on Monday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci defended a big change to the CDC Covid guidelines. His comments, to say the least, have raised some eyebrows. Because he did so in a way that made the CDC’s change — which shortens the quarantine guidelines for people with positive but asymptomatic Covid cases — sound like it was motivated at least in part by economic imperatives. Matter of fact, Dr. Fauci comes right out and says so, in a clip you can watch below.
SCIENCE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy