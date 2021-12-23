ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Hammond woman

By Luther Johnson
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert issued Wednesday for a Hammond, Indiana woman was canceled Thursday.

The Hammond Police Department said 59-year-old Valerie Jones was last seen Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

She was last wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings. Police say she was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with Indiana registration RHC564.

If you have any information on Jones, contact the Hammond Police Department at (219) 660-0000 or 911.

FOX59

Crash in Clinton County ejects driver, killing him

CLINTON COUNTY — Sunday, December 26, around 8:44 a.m., Clinton County police responded to a crash that occurred in Boyleston on State Road 29. The preliminary investigation indicates that 18-year-old Jesus Ingacio Gil Guijosa of Frankfort, was traveling southbound on State Road 29 when his vehicle ramped the railroad tracks at a high speed. The […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
