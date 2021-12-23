Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Hammond woman
HAMMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert issued Wednesday for a Hammond, Indiana woman was canceled Thursday.
The Hammond Police Department said 59-year-old Valerie Jones was last seen Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.
She was last wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings. Police say she was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with Indiana registration RHC564.
If you have any information on Jones, contact the Hammond Police Department at (219) 660-0000 or 911.
