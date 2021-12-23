ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, WA

Three injured on U.S. 97 in Parker after driver doesn’t yield to oncoming traffic

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UuQw_0dU7TWeP00
(Google Maps Streetview)

WAPATO, Wash. — Three people were transported to the nearest hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two cars collided at the intersection of U.S. 97 and Parker St, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

According to a press memo from WSP, authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:41 p.m. on December 22, 2021. An investigation by State Troopers determined that the 83-year-old driver of a ’96 Ford Mustang approached the intersection of U.S. 97 while driving eastbound on Parker St.

At the same time, a 29-year-old woman from Yakima drove southbound on U.S. 97 at Parker St. Suddenly, the Toppenish man entered the roadway—failing to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic—and collided with the woman’s Jeep.

YESTERDAY: WSP — Semi-truck crashed into fence to avoid hitting trooper near Union Gap

All three of the occupants across these two vehicles suffered injures in the accident, and first responders requested medical attention for the victims.

The 83-year-old man and his 23-year-old male passenger were rushed to Astria Toppenish Hospital while the Yakima woman was brought to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for emergency medical care.

No further details regarding their current condition have been publically revealed.

Each of the vehicles sustained reportable damage, but neither of them was totaled in the collision.

Impairment from substances like alcohol or drugs did not play a factor in this accident. WSP Troopers determined that the Toppenish man was responsible because he didn’t yield the right of way to the oncoming traveler.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

EARLIER TODAY: Snoqualmie Pass Traffic — Spinouts, semi-truck accidents closed I-90 E for an hour

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick police investigate back-to-back robberies at Circle K and Human Bean

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police investigators are looking for the suspect(s) in a pair of robberies that took place early on Tuesday morning at two stores in Kennewick. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store on the 5300-block of W Canal Drive around 6:00 a.m. Someone called to report that the store had been robbed, but details on who committed this crime are limited.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wapato, WA
City
Toppenish, WA
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Yakima, WA
Cars
Parker, WA
Crime & Safety
Toppenish, WA
Accidents
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Parker, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Toppenish, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

2 people and their dog rescued from Rattlesnake Mountain in freezing temperatures

BENTON CO., Wash. — Two people and their dog were rescued from Rattlesnake Mountain on Sunday after taking a wrong turn and becoming lost in freezing temperatures, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about the rescue operation. RELATED: 13-year-old Kennewick girl safe, New Mexico man facing multiple charges including...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County deputies, vet lend helping hand to rancher who took in malnourished animals

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies in Benton County enlisted the help of a local veterinarian to check out a ranch where someone reported malnourished and neglected farm animals. What seemed to be an instance of animal mistreatment was closer to an act of empathy than one of malice. According to a social media alert from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Accidents#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#State Troopers#Ford#Jeep#Astria Toppenish Hospital#Wsp Troopers#Snoqualmie Pass Traffic
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Guardrail uprooted by DUI crash at Sylvester St and Road 60 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A guardrail was uprooted when an intoxicated man veered his truck off a stretch of road where local authorities frequently cite drivers for speeding. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police, officers responded to a stretch of W Sylvester St on December 23 around 1:00 a.m. for reports that a blue Ram pickup truck slammed into the guardrail.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Armed suspect ditched car in Yakima after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint

YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies are looking for an armed suspect who entered a convenience store brandishing a gun and demanding cash from a clerk on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), the suspect entered Wiley City Market at 2929 S Wiley Rd in Yakima at 10:25 a.m. on December 23, 2021. The reporting...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Troopers investigating multiple collisions in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to multiple collisions on I-182 in Pasco early Wednesday morning. Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol Tweeted around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about the collisions in Pasco. Trooper Thorson says WSP is investigating multiple collisions with vehicles off the interstate near...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: I-82 E blocked near Yakima Valley Mall due to series of accidents & semi-truck blockage

EVENING UPDATE: Semi-truck crashed into fence to avoid hitting trooper near Union Gap YAKIMA, Wash. — Commuters passing through Union Gap and the vicinity of Yakima Valley Mall should look for alternative routes after a string of accidents on I-82 East slows traffic for several hours on Tuesday. Traffic on the eastbound lane of I-82 E will be congested while...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Slow down:’ WSP offers tips to drive safely in winter road conditions

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Winter road conditions are here, and as we see more icy roads and snow in the region, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers tend to see more crashes. During the winter months, Washington state sees two to three times more crashes than usual, according to WSP. After snowfall on Monday, December 21st, Tri-Cities saw 25 crashes in a 24-hour period.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
472
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy