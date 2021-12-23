AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.______________ TOP STORIES ______________SOUTH-AFRICA-OBIT-TUTU — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority. The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO