Team Coverage: Series Of Storms Set To Dump Snow On Sierra In Time For Christmas

CBS San Francisco

Sierra Storm: Avalanche Shuts Down Highway 89; I-80, Highway 50 Remain Closed; Search For Missing Northstar Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — An intense winter storm front, stirring up powerful winds and whiteout blizzard conditions, continued to hammer the Lake Tahoe area early Monday, triggering an avalanche that shut down Highway 89 near Tahoe City and hampering search efforts for a missing Northstar skier. UPDATE: Snowy Sierra Road Travel Nightmare Continues with I-80 Closure, Gridlock on U.S. Hwy 50 Palisades Tahoe Mountain Operations reported the avalanche — on Highway 89 between Tahoe City and River Ranch — around 6:45 a.m. Moments later the popular resort announced it would be closed for the day. “For safety reasons, we will not be open...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Everything Is Closed At One Point Or Another’: Heavy Snow Makes A Mess Of Sierra Highways

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Sierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays. It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow “That’s my bad luck,” said the driver. A California Highway Patrol officer manned steering wheel to help get him out of harm’s way, only to inform him that I-80 was shut down. “I was behind him and he got stuck and I decided to help him, and so I get stuck too,” said a man who was helping push the car on the Applegate Boulevard offramp. Near-whiteout...
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Snow and trees blocking roads in the Sierra | Scenes from the storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heavy snow in the Sierra is blocking major highways as well as local roads. Highway 50 is closed in both directions as of Monday between Placerville and Meyers, according to Caltrans. Interstate 80 will remain closed in both directions between Applegate and the Nevada state line as of Monday, according to Caltrans.
SACRAMENTO, CA
