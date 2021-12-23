Team Coverage: Series Of Storms Set To Dump Snow On Sierra In Time For Christmas

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — Sierra snow has shut down Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada State Line, prompting mile-long delays.
It took a half a dozen men to try and get one driver out of the snow
“That’s my bad luck,” said the driver.
A California Highway Patrol officer manned steering wheel to help get him out of harm’s way, only to inform him that I-80 was shut down.
“I was behind him and he got stuck and I decided to help him, and so I get stuck too,” said a man who was helping push the car on the Applegate Boulevard offramp.
Near-whiteout...
