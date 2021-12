Raleigh, N.C. — I’m that person who thought vision boards were pointless. People I know are really into them and they go all out, to the point where it seems more like an arts and crafts type of project. Then 2020 happened and I felt like my children, my family, needed to ring in 2021 with more faith and hope than ever before. I figured, what better way to do that than with a vision board?!

