Bills' Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins named to 2021 Pro Bowl

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have had two players named to the initial 2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster.

The two that will represent the Bills at the annual event are wide receiver Stefon Diggs and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

Diggs, 28, earns his second bid to the Pro Bowl. His first came in 2020, which was the first year he spent of his career in Buffalo. Diggs was also named an All-Pro a season ago.

Meanwhile, Dawkins, 27, earns his first Pro Bowl nod in his NFL career with the honor.

Additionally, multiple players from the Bills were named alternates for the game. Those are:

  • QB Josh Allen (1st)
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (1st)
  • TE Dawson Knox (2nd)
  • LB/ST Tyler Matakevich (2nd)
  • S Jordan Poyer (3rd)
  • LS Reid Ferguson (3rd)
  • S Micah Hyde (4th)
  • C Mitch Morse (5th)
  • K Tyler Bass (5th)

Alternates are picked later on when players drop out for various reasons. The level of alternate indicates where the player falls in order of next man up.

If a QB or LB comes off the AFC roster ahead of the Pro Bowl, Allen and Edmunds would be the first to replace them and so on.

