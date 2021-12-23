India in the United Nations Security Council said that urgent humanitarian assistance is needed to address Afghan people’s basic food needs
TS Tirumurti, India's UN Ambassador, stated India has expressed its support for a UNSC resolution exempting humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, where half of the population faces acute food crisis. On Wednesday, Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said: "In Afghanistan, the humanitarian situation is critical.
