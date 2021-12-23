ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India in the United Nations Security Council said that urgent humanitarian assistance is needed to address Afghan people’s basic food needs

By Himanshu Sharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTS Tirumurti, India’s UN Ambassador, stated India has expressed its support for a UNSC resolution exempting humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan, where half of the population faces acute food crisis. On Wednesday, Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said: “In Afghanistan, the humanitarian situation is critical. According...

