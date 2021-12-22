Bills at Patriots: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (8-6)
Did not practice
- RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
Limited participation
- DE Jerry Hughes (neck)
- S Micah Hyde (back)
- WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Full practice
- QB Josh Allen (foot)
Notes:
Hughes, Hyde played in Week 15 vs. the Panthers. … Sanders was said to have a week-to-week injury last week and he did not play vs. the Panthers. … Players on the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Cole Beasley, DE AJ Epenesa, OL Dion Dawkins, OL Jon Feliciano.
New England Patriots (9-5)
Did not practice
- WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)
Limited participation
- OL David Anders (shoulder)
- DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
- LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)
- RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
- K Nick Folk (left knee)
- RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
- WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
- S Adrian Phillips (knee)
- WR Matthew Slater (illness)
Did not practice
- N/A
Notes:
Players on the Patriots’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Ronnie Perkins.
