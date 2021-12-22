ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills at Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Did not practice

  • RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

Limited participation

  • DE Jerry Hughes (neck)
  • S Micah Hyde (back)
  • WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

Full practice

  • QB Josh Allen (foot)

Notes:

Hughes, Hyde played in Week 15 vs. the Panthers. … Sanders was said to have a week-to-week injury last week and he did not play vs. the Panthers. … Players on the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Cole Beasley, DE AJ Epenesa, OL Dion Dawkins, OL Jon Feliciano.

New England Patriots (9-5)

Did not practice

  • WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

Limited participation

  • OL David Anders (shoulder)
  • DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
  • LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle)
  • RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
  • K Nick Folk (left knee)
  • RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
  • WR N’Keal Harry (hip)
  • S Adrian Phillips (knee)
  • WR Matthew Slater (illness)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Players on the Patriots’ Reserve/COVID-19 list include: WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Ronnie Perkins.

Comments / 0

