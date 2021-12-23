ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City water crisis continues

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066HRi_0dU7SImw00

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) — Water is flowing again in Junction City after nearly six days without reliable drinking water.

Having said this, the community is still under a boil water advisory. Employees have been working around the clock to get the water treatment plant back up and running after it flooded with nearly 700,000 gallons of water the day of the wind storm.

“The people on the ground, doing the hard work, doing the diligence, those are the heroes,” the former technical engineer for the city, Blanchard Brown said. “Those are the guys who are really trying to get everything back. But it’s the negligence of management that caused the flood in the first place.”

The city manager, Allen Dinkel, says the water treatment plant went down because of a mistake made by an outside company hired to run the plant.

The plant initially went to a backup generator during the severe weather last week to keep the plant operating. The next day, someone with the company decided to switch the plant back to Evergy.

At this time, water began to fill the basement, damaging the electrical system and causing most of the city to lose water access.

Dinkel explains that they’ve been working as fast as they can to restore the access to drinkable water for the community.

“Everybody’s got to realize that my family is affected by this as well, so you know it’s not a big deal,” Dinkel said. “I think once we got water moving where you could shower, and wash clothes and flush toilets, it became a whole different game. You know boiling water is not that big of a deal.”

The plant returned to working condition last night, and the city manager says they sent 25 water samples to the KDHE to ensure the water is safe to drink. No official word has been reported on the status of those samples.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

U.S. 75 reduced to one lane for inspection in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning motorists today, Tuesday, Dec. 28 that U.S. 75 in Topeka will be reduced to one lane for a bridge inspection on the Westgate Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The left lane of southbound U.S. 75 will be closed from U.S. 24 to I-70 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County has first confirmed case of Omicron Variant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department was notified today of the firstconfirmed case of the Omicron variant in a Shawnee County resident by the Kansas Departmentof Health and Environment (KDHE). “We have been expecting and preparing for this notification of Omicron in our community,” saidDr. Erin Locke, Shawnee County Health Officer. “The Omicron […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka retirement community turned eyesore, here’s what’s happening

TOPEKA (KSNT) — One local retirement community is now surrounded by waist-high grass after a pause in construction. Connect55+ sits just north of Hummer Park in West Topeka, but all that stands are just half-built walls. The project has been going on for about a year and plans to be completed, eventually. “It’s a project […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Industry
Junction City, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Industry
Junction City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Satellite image shows massive burn scars from Dec. 15 fires

KANSAS (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has shared satellite images of the massive burn scars from the Dec. 15th fires. The large burn scar is the most obvious and stretches over four counties. The small scar is west of Natoma and stretches from near Damar to Plainville, according to the NWS. “Parts of Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Death just got more expensive

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An unusual vote for Shawnee County Commissioners took place on Monday morning. On a 3-0 decision, commissioners voted to increase the price paid for cremations. This impacts bodies that go unclaimed in the county. For the last 15 years, the price for cremation has remained stagnant at $350. Now, they’ll pay $475 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Flood#Drinking Water#Water Treatment Plant#Evergy#Kdhe
KSNT News

Fighting more than fires on Christmas Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – When thinking of the holidays, most people think of cozying up inside with their families and celebrating the day together. But, some jobs require people to get to work like it’s any other day. Especially firefighters, as their job is extremely important and it’s crucial they show up to work. One Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$1,000 reward, Emporia apartment building fire investigated as arson

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the Dec. 12 arson that caused over $500,000 damage to an apartment building in Emporia. Two firefighters were injured in the Emporia fire that tore through a three-story apartment building. Emporia […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka hospitals preparing for next wave of COVID cases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – While the holidays bring joy and cheer, the indoor gathering brings worry and fear for local doctors. Hospital staff have been seeing more COVID cases following thanksgiving and the surge in omicron around the U.S. The state is now over 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. “Absolutely we […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KSNT News

Man killed by vehicle in Topeka Tuesday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 21st and Fillmore is open again after an unidentified man was hit by several cars Tuesday morning. The street reopened around 1:30 p.m. according to a store owner near the site who spoke with a KSNT reporter. According to the TPD, authorities received a call just after 7:00 a.m. that a pedestrian […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Governor Kelly celebrates Kwanzaa with African-American Community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa with the African-American Community on Monday at the Kansas State House. The Reverend Shirley D. Heermance of St. Mark’s A.M.E. church gave the opening prayer and was emcee for the afternoon event. Governor Laura Kelly was the honored guest and helped light the Kinara. The Kinara has […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas lawmaker not yet charged over arrest in late November

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker has not been criminally charged a month after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving because the testing to determine whether he was under the influence has not been completed. Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was to have a hearing Tuesday in Douglas County […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas – go back to bed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sorry Mr. Sinatra, the weather outside isn’t frightful this year. With temperatures around Kansas reaching 70 degrees this close to January, should this weather be raising concerns? Believe it or not, this warm winter weather isn’t unprecedented. Both Topeka and Concordia had a 68 degree high on Christmas Eve in 1889. However, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KC woman sheds ‘Hall of Shame’ ways, becomes respected business owner

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) – Stephanie Blaco was in constant motion, greeting customers, serving platters of homestyle cooking and working the fryer in the kitchen of her restaurant The Mixing Bowl on Southwest Boulevard. Customers keep coming back for the breakfast burritos and the plate-size pork tenderloin sandwiches and for the woman who greets them every […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy