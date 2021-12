The title for The Rookie season 4 episode 11 is “End Game,” so of course we wonder if this is some sort of sly reference to The Avengers. So what can we tell you about this episode right now? It has nothing to do with Marvel heroes; instead, it’s more about a number of cases that Nolan and the LAPD will be taking on in this installment. This is the second one following the show’s current hiatus on January 9, so we hope by the time this airs, we’ll have a little more clarity on what is happening when it comes to Nolan and Bailey’s relationship. We’re just not in a place where there’s a ton of info about that just yet.

