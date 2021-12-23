ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan earmarks record military spending in draft FY2022/23 budget

By Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan will earmark a record annual military outlay of 5.37 trillion yen ($47.05 billion) in the new fiscal year starting in April, according to a copy of the government's initial budget draft reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The fiscal year 2022 budget plan is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Friday.

($1 = 114.1400 yen)

