Coal miners are imploring Senator Joe Manchin to reconsider his opposition to the Build Back Better Act, citing parts of the legislation that would benefit industry workers. "[W]e are disappointed that the bill will not pass," Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America International, said in a statement. "We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO