Marvel's Official Wakanda Cookbook Will Have You Feasting Like the Black Panther

WARNING: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home begin now! Doctor Strange may have taken Iron Man's place as the grown-up Avenger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the film still has other references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since this takes place during Peter Parker (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya), and Ned Leeds' (Jacob Batalon) senior year of high school, the trio has begun applying to colleges together. They have their eye on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) but are denied due to their connection to a now-public Spider-Man. There's another Marvel superhero that also has strong M.I.T. ties, and it's the future Disney+ star Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who will guest-star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

