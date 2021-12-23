ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Official Wakanda Cookbook Will Have You Feasting Like the Black Panther

By Reach Guinto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel now makes it possible for fans to feast like the Black Panther himself with The Official Wakanda Cookbook. This...

epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan Will Reportedly Return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Fans have been looking forward to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as it would mark a new beginning for the nation of Wakanda after the death of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and it is expected to address whose character is going to take the mantle of Black Panther. So far, there's no confirmed information yet about who is going to be the next Black Panther in the film. However, it seems that a deceased character from the first film might be making a return.
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Potentially Connects to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WARNING: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home begin now! Doctor Strange may have taken Iron Man's place as the grown-up Avenger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the film still has other references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since this takes place during Peter Parker (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya), and Ned Leeds' (Jacob Batalon) senior year of high school, the trio has begun applying to colleges together. They have their eye on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) but are denied due to their connection to a now-public Spider-Man. There's another Marvel superhero that also has strong M.I.T. ties, and it's the future Disney+ star Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, who will guest-star in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Panther #2

T’Challa must act quickly to save his sleeper agents before they are assassinated! With the help of his sister, Shuri, he might be one step closer to the culprits…but is it too late? The assassins seem to always be one step ahead. And T’Challa better watch his back, for secrets lie everywhere.
COMICS
The Independent

Black Panther: Marvel fans call for Chadwick Boseman’s role to be recast in the sequel

Black Panther fans are calling for Marvel to recast Chadwick Boseman’s role as King T’Challa in the new sequel.Hashtag #RecastTChalla is currently trending on Twitter.This comes after Letitia Wright’s purported anti-vaxxer views, and recent rumours of her departing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to her vaccination status.However, The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter has dispelled rumours of the actor’s exit by stating that the 28-year-old actor is starring in the highly-anticipated sequel, which will resume production in January 2022 with Wright in attendance.Earlier this year, Wright’s name was mentioned in a Hollywood Reporter article, posted on 6 October, about...
MOVIES
Fandango

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Leads Fandango's Fan Survey on Most Anticipated 2022 Blockbusters

What blockbuster do you most anticipate seeing on the big screen in the coming year? Recently, we surveyed more than 6,000 moviegoers to find out what they are anticipating the most in 2022. They told us that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurassic World: Dominion are their top five most anticipated big-screen blockbusters.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

MARVEL'S WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW Podcast Coming Out January 10

The latest part in the scripted podcast Marvel’s Wastelanders will feature Susan Sarandon as Helen Black and release on January 10. Other cast members include Eva Amurri, Nate Corddry, Amber Gray, Melissa Gilbert, Chasten Harmon, Michael Imperioli, and Justin Kirk. Made by Marvel and SiriusXM, this 10 episode story comes after following the stories of Star-Lord and Hawkeye in a post-apocalyptic world where the villains won. Here’s the synopsis:
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
ENTERTAINMENT
TMZ.com

'Black Panther' Fans Suggest Recasting Chadwick Amid Letitia Rumors

A lot of uncertainty over the filming of the 'Black Panther' sequel -- due, in part, to Letitia Wright's vaccine status -- has now got fans wondering ... why not just recast T'Challa???. Here's the deal ... reports have surfaced in recent weeks saying Letitia wants out of the Marvel...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Petition To Recast Black Panther Reaches Over 45,000 Signatures

As Marvel fans around the world mourned the death of Marvel icon Chadwick Boseman in 2020, many wondered what this would mean for future Black Panther films in the MCU and the Black Panther character itself. Marvel has not officially announced its plans for the next entry in the Black Panther series or how it will handle the character of T’challa/Black Panther, but a fan-created petition might solve this issue for them.
MOVIES

