Ormond Beach police arrest Sanchez Park arson suspect

Sanchez Park arson suspect Zachery Edwards

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police say they’ve tracked down the person responsible for setting a fire at a local park last week that caused damage to playground equipment.

Police were called to Sanchez Park last Wednesday morning after Ormond Beach firefighters extinguished the blaze, which had clearly been set intentionally, according to the police department.

Officers noted that a jungle gym and several sections of vinyl fencing had been melted. A swing and plastic car were also burned.

While investigating the arson, police say 51-year-old Zachery Edwards approached them, claiming his bicycle had been stolen the previous night.

Police say they’d already recovered the bike near the playground on the morning of the fire.

When Edwards reported to the police department Wednesday to pick up the bike, police say they confronted him about the fire and he eventually confessed.

According to his arrest report, Edwards said he started the fire because he “hates the world.”

The report says Edwards claimed to have no ill will towards the family of Cameron Brenneman, the 12-year-old boy for whom the park was dedicated after he died in an accident in 2012.

According to the arrest report, Edwards wrote an apology letter to Cameron’s mother in which he claims to have anger issues and asks for forgiveness.

Edwards was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief, as well as filing a false report for claiming his bike had been stolen.

He was also charged with violating the conditions of his pretrial release stemming from an arrest in September.

Edwards is being held in the Volusia County jail on no bond.