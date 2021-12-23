ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach police arrest Sanchez Park arson suspect

By WFTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Sanchez Park arson suspect Zachery Edwards

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police say they’ve tracked down the person responsible for setting a fire at a local park last week that caused damage to playground equipment.

Police were called to Sanchez Park last Wednesday morning after Ormond Beach firefighters extinguished the blaze, which had clearly been set intentionally, according to the police department.

Officers noted that a jungle gym and several sections of vinyl fencing had been melted. A swing and plastic car were also burned.

While investigating the arson, police say 51-year-old Zachery Edwards approached them, claiming his bicycle had been stolen the previous night.

Police say they’d already recovered the bike near the playground on the morning of the fire.

When Edwards reported to the police department Wednesday to pick up the bike, police say they confronted him about the fire and he eventually confessed.

According to his arrest report, Edwards said he started the fire because he “hates the world.”

The report says Edwards claimed to have no ill will towards the family of Cameron Brenneman, the 12-year-old boy for whom the park was dedicated after he died in an accident in 2012.

According to the arrest report, Edwards wrote an apology letter to Cameron’s mother in which he claims to have anger issues and asks for forgiveness.

Edwards was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief, as well as filing a false report for claiming his bike had been stolen.

He was also charged with violating the conditions of his pretrial release stemming from an arrest in September.

Edwards is being held in the Volusia County jail on no bond.

“I’m going with a gun’: Father arrested for threatening to shoot up Central Florida school

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs man was arrested after police said he made threats to bring a gun to a local school and “shoot anyone that got in his way.”. Winter Springs police arrested 37-year-old David Gomez on charges of making threats to conduct a mass shooting, after they said he sent several threatening messages to family members.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked, police say

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said that a UPS driver was kidnapped during a carjacking Tuesday morning. Police said a person approached a UPS tractor-trailer truck in the city around 3:30 a.m. and forced the driver to take him a few miles away, WSB reported. Once the truck arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
New York personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas morning

HEWLETT HARBOR, N.Y. — A New York-based personal trainer is accused of shooting and seriously injuring his parents on Christmas morning. Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his 64-year-old mother in the head. He is also accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the torso and back, Nassau County police officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family remembers 14-year-old's dreams before LAPD shooting

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The 14-year-old girl who was killed by Los Angeles police last week — she was struck while hiding in a dressing room as an officer was aiming rifle rounds at a man suspected of assaulting customers at a clothing store and a bullet went through a wall — loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots, her family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
