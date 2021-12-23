ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Launches BottleBank Mobile Recycling Program Allowing Users To Easily Reclaim Cash

By 14 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia created its CRV program in 1986 to encourage...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Press

San Francisco City Thefts

Newsom's budget proposal to include more than $300M to combat retail theft. (The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a slew of new funding Friday to address crime across California, marking the state’s latest effort to crack down on retail theft after a series of smash-and-grab robberies last month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press

FILE: San Francisco skyline

California population bleed continues, new arrivals plummet amid pandemic. (The Center Square) – A new study published Wednesday finds California’s population drop is accelerating not so much because of people leaving but more so due to a sharp decline in people moving into the state.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Press Release: SF Launches New Recycling Program

SAN FRANCISCO LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM TO CONVENIENTLY REDEEM AND RECYCLE BOTTLES AND CANS. The innovative program will help residents retrieve their five to 10 cents recycling deposit while eliminating financial and logistical burdens on small businesses. San Francisco, CA — Mayor London N. Breed and the San Francisco Department of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
crossroadstoday.com

Consumer group slams delay in San Francisco recycling effort

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent advocacy group has labeled San Francisco “the poster child” of California’s troubled bottle and can recycling program, saying not a single grocery store in the city is required to refund nickel-or-dime deposits. The group, Consumer Watchdog, called on Gov. Gavin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ramos
boisedev.com

Boise startup launches browser extension that allows you to easily shop small

BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. In many of our BoiseDev stories, we feature small businesses and ways to Get Local. Now, a Boise-based startup is making shopping small even easier this holiday season. Earlier this fall, BoiseDev told you about a funding...
BOISE, ID
wfav951.com

San Francisco Celebrates Metallica Day

December 16th was declared Metallica Day in San Francisco, California in light of the band’s 40th anniversary. The band was honored by Mayor London Breed and California Governor Gavin Newsom for both their career and their charitable work. The PrP reports that Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo accepted the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Reclaim#Crv
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

SF Castro District Businesses Struggle To Rebound From COVID Economic Woes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Workers in San Francisco’s Castro District say it wasn’t the hustle and bustle they dreamed of on the day after Christmas. The dreary weather also didn’t help drive sales. Judging by the traffic in Knobs boutique Sunday evening, business was lackluster. The store sells party and event clothing and accessories for the LGBT community. “It’s been slow,” said owner Ryan Hill. “Typically, the busiest time of winter is the week between Christmas and New Year’s, so I’m hoping that this is just an anomaly – that the trend will pick up a little bit.” Hill said back...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Concord News Journal

New San Francisco skyscraper is in the works

San Francisco, California – A new skyscraper in San Francisco is in the works, and it would be nearly as tall as the Salesforce Tower. A developer is working on designs for an 85-story high-rise at 50 Main St., which would be four feet shorter than Salesforce. The skyscraper,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Surge Leading to Bay Area Business Closures, Event Cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s Eve approaching, COVID cases in the Bay Area are soaring and so are concerns over the highly infectious omicron variant. The rising number of cases has led some San Francisco businesses to temporarily clos and venues to cancel events including lucrative New Year’s Eve celebrations, hearkening back to the dark days of 2020. Moby Dick, one of the oldest gay bars in San Francisco’s Castro District, has announced it will close its doors until January 1st. The omicron variant and current rise in COVID cases present a risk these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cirus Foundation Launches Web Extension Allowing Users to Monetize Browsing Data

Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has announced that its data monetization product, the Cirus Web Extension, is available for download all around the world starting today. Internet users can download the extension directly to the Google Chrome browser, with support for additional browsers coming soon. The team behind the project...
INTERNET
fordauthority.com

Ford Pro Launches Mobile Service Pilot Program In Germany

Ford launched its first mobile service back in 2019, and that concept has only become more popular amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, on the heels of launching the new FORDLiive Connected Uptime System back in September and beginning customer trials of the all-electric 2022 Ford E-Transit in Europe, Ford Pro – Ford’s dedicated commercial vehicles business – is launching a mobile service pilot program for fleet customers in Germany.
TECHNOLOGY
sftravel.com

GLBT Heritage in San Francisco

Those words seem to define why San Francisco has one of the highest per capita gay populations in the world. It was not, however, a raised fist that signaled the opening of the closet door, it was a rainbow flag. "It all goes back to the first moment of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy