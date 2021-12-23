ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis pauses application process for $500 assistance payments after more than 10,000 apply

KSDK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week after opening...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

St. Louis carpenters union branch dissolved amid 'allegations of financial malfeasance'

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis carpenters union council was dissolved in September amid "allegations of financial malfeasance," the union's national leader said. The statement from Douglas McCarron, general president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC), came in a November declaration in a federal lawsuit filed the prior month seeking to "halt" or reverse the merger of the St. Louis branch into one based in Chicago. It was filed by Jonathan Gould, who says he's a 22-year member of the St. Louis branch "in good standing," and seeks a trusteeship for the St. Louis council.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Volunteers Send 15,000 Cards to Seniors in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS – If you think writing 50 Christmas cards is a lot, try 15,000. It’s a large undertaking – but well worth it to the volunteers who are trying to spread joy to the seniors living in skilled nursing facilities in the St. Louis area.  “It makes me feel, what if that were me? […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
US News and World Report

Officials: St. Louis Area 'Not as Safe' as COVID Cases Soar

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area health officials said Thursday that the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be fueling a surge in cases, and urged the public to avoid travel and gatherings. “The community is not as safe as it was a month ago, and...
CLAYTON, MO
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Area Foodbank to provide Disaster assistance

ST. LOUIS – In the wake of devastating tornadoes that hit the region, the St. Louis Area Foodbank plans to offer additional support to the communities most impacted. This includes hosting two disaster assistance food distributions in Edwardsville, IL, and Defiance, MO. On Friday, 12/17, the St. Louis Area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDIO-TV

Newly appointed assistant attorneys in St. Louis County

There are two newly appointed assistant county attorneys in St. Louis County. Liselotte Schluender and Nathan Lacoursiere were sworn in Monday in front of the staff member. Schluender will be working in the Public Health and Human Service Division in Duluth and handling the child protection caseload. Liselotte, who is a Duluth native, is coming back home after recently working in the Twin Cities for eleven years. She will become the new Indian child welfare act attorney, working with the county.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy