St. Louis pauses application process for $500 assistance payments after more than 10,000 apply

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis carpenters union council was dissolved in September amid "allegations of financial malfeasance," the union's national leader said. The statement from Douglas McCarron, general president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC), came in a November declaration in a federal lawsuit filed the prior month seeking to "halt" or reverse the merger of the St. Louis branch into one based in Chicago. It was filed by Jonathan Gould, who says he's a 22-year member of the St. Louis branch "in good standing," and seeks a trusteeship for the St. Louis council.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO