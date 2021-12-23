ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Music Projects of 2021

Cover picture for the articleGetting through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic is a cause for celebration itself. As music experienced a brief resurgence with festivals and smaller tours, artists like Isaiah Rashad, J. Cole, Lorde, Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples also made their triumphant return with their well-received albums The House Is...

themusicuniverse.com

TikTok releases 2021 Year in Music charts

Original, new and classic music rise on the platform. TikTok has become a dominate force in the music industry as it has shown tremendous growth over the past year. Approximately 430 songs surpassed one billion video views as TikTok sounds in 2021 — a threefold increase over 2020. The most popular of these songs approach, and even exceed, 20 billion views on videos they soundtrack. The staggering view counts on TikTok do not exist in a vacuum, but directly translate to commercial success for trending songs and artists. Over 175 songs that trended on TikTok in 2021 charted on the Billboard Hot 100, twice as many as last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

BUKU Music + Art Project Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Inspiring 2022 Lineup

BUKU Music + Art Project Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Inspiring 2022 Lineup. BUKU Music + Art Project makes its highly anticipated return to New Orleans, LA this spring with a jaw-dropping lineup that includes headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, The Creator, Australian psychedelic rockers Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most innovative performers – Porter Robinson, Rezz, and Alison Wonderland. Set to take place March 25-26 against the backdrop of the Market Street Power Plant on the banks of the Mississippi River, the festival will be celebrating its tenth anniversary with music, art, and community spirit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NME

Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator to headline 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project

The line-up for next year’s edition of the BUKU Music + Art Project has been announced, with Tyler, The Creator and Tame Impala set to headline the New Orleans festival. The two-day event is set to go down across the weekend of Friday March 25 and Saturday 26. Per the festival’s website, it’ll take place “against the backdrop of the Market Street Power Plant along the banks of the Mississippi River”, and promises to deliver “all the energy and vibes of an underground warehouse party while simultaneously celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans”.
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

NPR Music's Best Live Sessions of 2021

Even if 2021 hasn't quite brought the return to normal we'd hoped for, NPR's Member stations have had a busy year producing some great live music sessions. For your listening pleasure, here are the best of the bunch, featuring studio performances, home recordings and socially-distanced outdoor sets. For more sessions...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Best Jazz and Experimental Music of 2021

Whether recorded remotely, live, or in-studio, the jazz and experimental music that left the biggest impression this year did so primarily because it challenged us to find momentum in life. In jazz, Anthony Joseph summoned Shabaka Hutchings and Jason Yarde for a quest to take political poetry as far as he could, and the Luke Stewart & Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet crafted a set split between meditative rumination and active discontent. In experimental music, Bill Orcutt overdubbed himself on an expansive collaboration with Chris Corsano, the Vietnamese trio Rắn Cạp Đuôi spliced together inscrutable psychedelic collages, and Fire-Toolz delivered a double LP packed with everything from screamo to ambient.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Trippie Redd Debuts New Mixtape 'Hate Is Dead'

Trippie Redd is closing out the year with his brand new mixtape, Hate Is Dead. The nine-track project supposedly only has one feature and appeared on the Soundcloud account hnrzhunter, who is supposedly an artist that Redd manages. “HATE IS DEAD mixTAPE hurry before it’s too late these are all songs by me only 1 feature,” the Canton artist wrote on Instagram.
MUSIC
Columbian

Best music of 2021 was about reconnecting with the world

The best music of 2021 was about coming back out to meet the world — or at least trying to. It wasn’t so easy. The pandemic that was supposed to end didn’t. Live shows returned during festival season, then became uneasy indoor anxiety-inducers as new coronavirus variants emerged.
MUSIC
theaggie.org

(Some of) the best music videos of 2021

It was a big year for music, and with it came some extravagant, show-stopping music videos. While they can often go overlooked, music videos are a huge part of an artist’s brand, helping them solidify themselves as entertainers and creatives for all their fans (not just the ones who get to see them perform live). There was a definite dip in music video quality over the past few years, but over the course of 2021, it has become clear that many artists are dedicating themselves to raising the music video bar. Because there was such a plethora of videos to choose from this year, and since so many of them are vastly different from each other, this list is randomly ordered and in no way entirely comprehensive.
MUSIC
houstoniamag.com

The Best Music From Houston Artists In 2021

2021 was a lunar launch of a year for Houston artists: Megan Thee Stallion took home multiple Grammy’s and collaborated with K-Pop sensation BTS; Travis Scott reconnected with Drake for “Fair Trade,” Lizzo put a stop to all these “Rumors” with Cardi B; Tobe Nwigwe and Maxo Kream effortlessly put on for Alief with their latest efforts—At The Crib Arrangements and Weight of The World; Slim Thug gave his Sugar Daddy Slim character a proper album; Paul Wall reminded us (and we’re definitely not disagreeing) that he’s a Hall of Fame Hustler; Propain’s It Ain’t Safe Outside brilliantly managed to bring out a side of Sauce Walka seldom seen; Big Pokey made his triumphant return with Sensei; and how could we forget Bun B and Le$ dropping the pandemic-themed Distant EP on New Year’s Day?
HOUSTON, TX
American Songwriter

The Unequivocal 31 Best Music Videos of 2021

Thankfully, no matter what else happened for you personally or the world at large, there was good music unleashed unto listeners far and wide. Of course, that also means there were also standout music videos this year. Here American Songwriter wanted to celebrate our favorites, from Jon Batiste to Fleet...
MUSIC
Billboard

5 Artists Jay-Z Should Do a ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against

When it comes to a potential Verzuz battle, Jay-Z has made it crystal clear that he considers himself untouchable. “Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. There’s not a shot,” the rapper bragged during a surprise appearance on Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces discussion Tuesday (Dec. 21) with Rob Markman of Genius.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Looking to Release New Album in 2022

Cardi B‘s Invasion of Privacy followup may finally be releasing in 2022. The artist took to Instagram Live this week to share brief life updates with her fans, stating that she is juggling her career with being a mother and the other projects she has signed on to. “You know, everything be looking so glamorous when you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s like… it’s been really… it’s been a lot,” she said. “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life. Like, I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now. I’m in a lot of positions that requires a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I gotta put out an album, but like, I gotta record my movie, I gotta do so much shit, y’all.”
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

5 of the best free music theory resources for producers

These online resources cover everything from middle C to the Mixolydian mode. Learn music theory for free today. Music theory often gets a bad rep in the music production community. There seems to be a loud, collective hurrah whenever a famous and successful artist declares that they're not intimately acquainted with it, implying that if they don't need to understand it, neither do we.
MUSIC
Anime News Network

Rockin'on Group's Rhapsody Music Anime Project to Launch on February 16

Story of 4 bands told with music, concerts, voice dramas, anime. The rockin'on group, the publisher of the ROCKIN'ON JAPAN magazine and the organizer of the ROCK IN JAPAN FESTIVAL event, open a teaser site for its Rhapsody music anime project on Tuesday. The site and the accompanying teaser video announced that the project will launch on February 16.
COMICS
Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
MUSIC
Variety

Issa Rae Calls Music Business ‘the Worst Industry I Have Come Across,’ Riddled With ‘Crooks and Criminals’

Issa Rae, whose five-season run with HBO’s “Insecure” came to a close with a finale this weekend, has dipped more than a toe into the music business. She’s started her own record label, Raedio, and is producing a new show about aspiring rappers, using her existing career to help launch music ones. But rather than come off as thrilled about branching out into another industry, Rae is making it sound like she’s entered a den of vipers. Asked if the music biz is “a place where good ideas flourish,” Rae answered: “Absolutely not. It’s probably the worst industry I’ve ever come...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
