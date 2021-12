Bitget, a well-known derivatives exchange, provides insights into significant events in its business in 2021 and offers a few hints as to what to expect in 2022. Singapore, December 28, 2021– As the year comes to an end, we can look back and say that 2021 was a pivotal year for the crypto industry. Significant milestones were achieved, with Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs on multiple occasions, the NFT boom, and DeFi seeing widespread adoption by central governments and traditional financial institutions. Cryptocurrency exchanges played a significant role in the markets‘ unprecedented growth in 2021, with players such as Bitget leaving their imprints on the ecosystem.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO