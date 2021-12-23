Ghislaine Maxwell awaiting her fate

(New York, NY) -- The first day of jury deliberations is now complete as the trial of Ghislaine [[ ghee-lane ]] Maxwell continues. Jurors asked to review a transcript of testimony, and they requested a FBI document, but were unable to review it as it's not part of the state's evidence. Maxwell faces a six-count indictment and stands accused of recruiting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, allegedly she even participated at times. She maintains her innocence and did not testify during the trial, as her defense argues prosecutors are trying to make her into a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.
Comments / 0