Ghislaine Maxwell awaiting her fate

Cover picture for the article(New York) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting her fate after being accused of grooming...

Telegraph

Revealed: Ghislaine Maxwell's Christmas dinner menu in New York cell

Ghislaine Maxwell will mark her Christmas Day birthday in a cramped New York prison cell with meatloaf and mashed potatoes, after the jury in her sex trafficking trial asked for more time to deliberate their verdict. The jurors will not resume deliberations until Dec 27, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend...
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

First day of deliberations complete in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

(New York, NY) -- The first day of jury deliberations is now complete as the trial of Ghislaine [[ ghee-lane ]] Maxwell continues. Jurors asked to review a transcript of testimony, and they requested a FBI document, but were unable to review it as it's not part of the state's evidence. Maxwell faces a six-count indictment and stands accused of recruiting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, allegedly she even participated at times. She maintains her innocence and did not testify during the trial, as her defense argues prosecutors are trying to make her into a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.
