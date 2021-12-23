ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

COVID: Marin County Reports Highest Cases Since January – ‘Deep Into Transition To Omicron’

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Y6TT_0dU7Pc8j00

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – More than 110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Marin County on Tuesday, which health officials are attributing to the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

According to health officials, 112 new cases were reported Tuesday alone, the highest total since January 13. During the surge in cases driven by the delta variant over the summer, the highest daily count was 86 new cases.

The spike in cases comes less than a week after Marin County confirmed its first cases of the highly contagious variant.

“We’re deep into the transition to Omicron,” Marin health officer Dr. Matt Willis said Wednesday. “Given the detection in Marin wastewater last week, increased number of confirmed cases regionally, yesterday’s spike in cases, and the emerging national data, we should assume new cases are most likely due to Omicron.”

Earlier this week , Willis said he expected omicron to be the dominant variant as kids were returning to school from the holidays. The county had distributed more than 96,000 kits to students to self-test before coming back from vacation.

Officials said that cases so far have not led to major spikes of serious illnesses in the heavily vaccinated county, which has nearly 92% of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

As cases rise, health officials urge residents more than six months from their last shots to receive their boosters, saying that two doses are not enough to effectively protect against omicron infection.

“The unfortunate reality is we’re seeing more cases in fully vaccinated people. You really need to booster to be well protected. Fortunately, infections among vaccinated people are generally mild.” Willis said.

According to the county’s vaccination dashboard , about 105,500 out of the county’s 245,000 residents eligible for vaccination have received a booster.

Officials also urge people to wear masks indoors. Testing is recommended when symptoms arise, along with before and after travel and holiday gatherings.

People hosting holiday gatherings are being urged to keep capacity small, to ideally meet outdoors or in well-ventilated indoor spaces, to keep a list of attendees in the event of a positive test and to urge attendees to take rapid tests on the day of the gathering.

For people at risk of more serious illness and who have not received their booster shots, officials urge people to skip gatherings or to participate remotely. People who are sick should also avoid gatherings.

Officials said there are “no immediate plans” to enact new COVID-19 restrictions, citing the availability of vaccines and booster shots that were not available to the general public last winter.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses React To CDC Easing Quarantine Guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday. The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon. With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life. The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Health Experts: Omicron Variant ‘Spreading Really Fast’ In San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the holiday surge of omicron variant cases continues to grow in the San Francisco Bay Area, the high vaccination rate appears to be doing its job, keeping the infections from advancing to the hospitalization stage, according to health experts. The rapid spread has upended planned family gatherings, disrupted travel, sidelined sports stars and triggered long lines at testing clinics. Everyone seems to know someone who is suffering from the severe flu-like symptoms of a COVID infection. But what it hasn’t triggered is a tidal wave of cases requiring hospitalizations. “It’s spreading really fast,” said Dr. Bob Wachter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday. State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic. Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Government
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
Marin County, CA
Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Coronavirus
usf.edu

Florida breaks record for new coronavirus cases as positivity rate surges

Florida on Friday and Saturday reported its largest single-day increases of new coronavirus cases, driven by the spread of the omicron variant, according to the Associated Press. The December surge has come with a rush to get tested ahead of the holidays. That trend continued after Christmas. Many retail testing...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Cases Will Continue To Rise’: Allegheny County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases In A Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 6,340 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths between December 19 and December 25. The county has moved to a weekly report instead of a daily report, saying that they will be able to give more in-depth data on the pandemic as the world reels from the spread of the omicron variant. Of the new cases, 7% of them (451) were reinfections and 49% of cases (3,119) were among people who were unvaccinated. There have been 10,249 total hospitalizations and 169,393 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
news24-680.com

County Requiring Booster Shot Verifications For High-Risk Workers

To better protect the county’s health system from becoming overwhelmed by the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) today enacted a health order requiring county first responders and workers in homeless shelters to verify they have received a booster dose of vaccine. This requirement...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Willis
bloomberglaw.com

CDC Shortens Covid Isolation Time With Omicron Cases Surging

Recommended isolation now five days, with five days of masking. People who have Covid-19 can leave isolation after five days if they are no longer experiencing symptoms, U.S. health officials said, cutting the previously recommended period in half as the omicron variant spurs a jump in infections. The Centers for...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: 9,873 New Cases Reported Over Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after federal health officials loosened the isolation guidelines for asymptomatic people with COVID-19, Minnesota reported 9,873 new cases and 40 more deaths. The numbers reported Tuesday include a data lag due to the holiday weekend and are current as of 4 a.m. Monday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,010,225, which includes 13,382 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,399 Minnesotans have died from the virus. One of the newly reported dead was a Benton County resident in their late 30s. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.6% as...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cbs Sf
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases With 9,228 New Cases Reported

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,228 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The state also reported 63 deaths from data on Saturday through Monday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,002,266. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,692. There were 70,320 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 11.08%. There are 1,707 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 381 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County To Require COVID Booster for Healthcare Workers, Other High-Risk Groups

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine boosters would be required for healthcare workers and workers in other high-risk congregate settings under a new health order. The announcement comes as COVID cases surge in the county, driven by the spread of the omicron variant. “Less than two weeks ago, I warned of a deluge of omicron, and today, unfortunately, that deluge is here,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are spiking and the majority of them are omicron.” Cody said that over the past two weeks...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Requiring Boosters Or Weekly Testing For First Responders, Homeless Shelter Employees Due To Omicron Concerns

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Citing concerns about the omicron variant, Contra Costa County officials are requiring first responders and employees at homeless shelters to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster or to undergo weekly testing. The order, which takes effect on January 10, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to calls at “high-risk facilities,” such as hospitals, jails, nursing or congregate care facilities. Homeless shelter employees are also covered by the requirement, along with non-emergency ambulance workers who transport patients at the above facilities. Workers who have not received a booster shot by...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland officials add more than 5,000 COVID cases to state tally after Christmas weekend

Maryland health officials added 5,376 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Monday, immediately following a dayslong cutback in testing for the Christmas holiday. The latest numbers also show a jump in the state’s testing positivity rate, to more than 16%, and in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients from the day before. More people are hospitalized with ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: 50+ Additional Deaths Reported As State Breaches 1 Million Positive Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-holiday testing is being encouraged during the Omicron surge, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 4,155 additional COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths attributed to the virus. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes data as of early Thursday morning, due to the health agency observing the Christmas holiday. With the update, the state has now recorded 1,000,361 total virus cases, including reinfections. Over 987,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for the virus so far. Three of the 53 additional deaths were people in their 40s. All of the newly reported deaths occurred in...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Summit County: Emergency Alert Warns Of Increasing Case Rates

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID. (credit: CBS) A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why. That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 27, 2021 As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.  
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy