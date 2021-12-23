Small Plane Crashes Into Home In Placer County; Pilot Hospitalized

AUBURN, Placer County (CBS SF) — The pilot of a small plane has been hospitalized after crashing into a home in Placer County, authorities said Wednesday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. in Auburn. Deputies arrived to the 3000 block of Miracle Drive to find a single-engine Cessna 172 had crashed into the roof of a house near the Auburn Municipal Airport.

The pilot was the only person on board, the sheriff’s office said. Firefighters provided medical aid until medics took the pilot to a hospital.

The homeowners were inside the home at the time of the crash but were uninjured. No one else on the ground was hurt.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available. The condition of the pilot was not known.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.