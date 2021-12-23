ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Bengals voted to Pro Bowl; 5 more are alternates

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive end Trey Hendrickson and running back Joe Mixon have been voted to the AFC team for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game. Chase was voted as a starter. “It’s a tremendous honor for our players to be recognized among the league’s...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

