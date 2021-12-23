Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris selected to Pro Bowl

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 20-16 victory over the Lions on Sunday:. On playing well situationally and what it says about the team’s culture: “It’s a gritty group for sure. It hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout the year, but we’ve done a good job when we have had opportunities to win games where we’ve been in those one-score games. We’ve done a very good job. We made a mistake offensively there at the end, but our defense goes right out onto the field, doesn’t blink, and steps up and makes a pick when they need to. Great play by Foye [Oluokun]. But that’s what you’ve got to do to keep yourself in the mix when you’re in late-game situations. You’ve got to find a way to get the job done, and in those one-score games we’ve done a pretty good job throughout the year.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO