Lake View native, Colts LB Darius Leonard selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

It’s really dawning on me now what a blatant cash-grab the 17 game regular season is. I mean, we all knew it was, but hell it’s really feeling like it now. Is anyone really thinking right now “man, I totally want two more games of the regular season.” Unless you’re on the playoff bubble it makes no sense, and it’s just artificially increasing a season that needs to end for a multitude of reasons. Perhaps the lesson here is: If you nonsensically want players to keep competing deeper into the year, maybe wait until there in’t a global pandemic.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO