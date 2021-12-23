ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lake View native, Colts LB Darius Leonard selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

By Michael Owens
WMBF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (WMBF) - One of the Pee Dee’s own got some good news right before Christmas. The NFL announced Wednesday that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was named to the...

www.wmbfnews.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 studs from Colts' 22-16 win over Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) got through a gutsy 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium. Though it may not have been the most aesthetic win, especially with several starters out due to COVID-19, the Colts found a way to get it done while coming up with big plays when they needed it most.
