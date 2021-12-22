Jackson State senior linebacker Keonte Hampton took to Instagram to announce his decision to declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

“First and foremost I would like Thank God for every opportunity that I have been awarded throughout my journey at Jackson State University,” Keonte Hampton wrote on social media .

“I want to thank you all for the endless support that you’ve given me. To coach Hendrick without you, this dream wouldn’t have become a reality. Thank You for seeing something in me that no one else did.”

“To Coach Prime and Coach Hart, I thank you both so much for letting me continue in this program and mentoring me. To my brothers, I appreciate every single one of you and the brotherhood we created. I loved every bit of the journey we took to get where we are now. Nothing but love”

“To my family and friends who supported me through everything. I love you. This journey has been amazing. Now I will be taking on a new journey preparing and training for the 2022 NFL draft.”

Keonte Hampton had a big impact during his time at Jackson State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

KEONTE’S STATS

Keonte Hampton totaled 484 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a sack in his four seasons at Jackson State. Hampton was named 2021 preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SWAC First Team Linebacker. He led the SWAC with 57 tackles, 35 solo and 22 assisted.

The post Jackson State LB Keonte Hampton declares for NFL Draft appeared first on HBCU Gameday .