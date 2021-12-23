ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New data on omicron variant prompts cautious optimism

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I have a rare opportunity to deliver a bevy of...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Data analysis shows omicron variant less severe, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hayes
fox35orlando.com

Omicron variant is milder but better at evading vaccines, South African data indicates

JOHANNESBURG - The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
MSNBC

Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration Covid response, offers reassuring context to the concerns raised by the highly infectious nature of the omicron Covid variant, pointing out that the severity of illness for people who are vaccinated and boosted is usually quite low.Dec. 24, 2021.
SCIENCE
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Cautious optimism prevails ahead of US data

Asian-Pacific equities grind higher as US Treasury yields retreat, Omicron fears fade. Australia unveiled battle plan amid record jabbing, UK, US ruled out the need for a complete lockdown. Vaccine hopes, expectations of US stimulus add to the upbeat sentiment. US data, rising inflation expectations challenge bulls. Asian markets remain...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
MSNBC

Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

Dean of Brown University School of Public Health Dr. Ashish Jha joins Joe Fryer to discuss potential moves from the White House to combat the omicron virus, including access to testing, a fourth vaccine dose, and shortening isolation guidance. “Ten days is probably too long, especially for vaccinated, boosted people,” says Dr. Jha. “What we should be doing is shortening it to five days but then requiring a rapid antigen test. And if that's negative, then I think it's reasonable to end isolation.”Dec. 27, 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

Omicron variant is milder but better at evading vaccines, data shows

The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections. The findings released […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
windermeresun.com

New Data On Omicron Variant Promotes Cautious Optimism

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
SCIENCE
St. Joseph Post

Promising new data on Moderna booster and omicron variant

WASHINGTON (AP) —Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy