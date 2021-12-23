ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawkins, Diggs to rep Bills at Pro Bowl

 5 days ago

Stefon Diggs and Dion Dawkins can count themselves among some of the NFL’s best at their respective positions this season. Both men were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.

It’s the second straight year for Diggs to make the Pro Bowl. In 14 games, Diggs has 1,007 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He ranks sixth in the AFC and is tied for 12th in the NFL in yards.

Dawkins makes his first Pro Bowl as one of three offensive tackles that will represent the AFC.

While they didn’t make the initial roster, the Bills did get several alternates. QB Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were named first alternate. Tight end Dawson Knox and special teams standout Tyler Matakevich earned second alternate bids. Safety Jordan Poyer and long snapper Reid Ferguson were named third alternates. Safety Micah Hyde is a fourth alternate. Center Mitch Morse and kicker Tyler Bass will be fifth alternates.

Allen was a stunner missing out at quarterback. Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the three AFC QBs. Herbert and Mahomes will get no argument, but Allen has 15 more passing touchdowns and over 800 more passing yards than Jackson. One would think that should trump the two touchdown, less than 200 yard advantage Jackson has in rushing stats.

Hyde and Poyer continue to miss out on the Pro Bowl despite posting near career seasons. Kevin Byard was a very worthy Pro Bowl selection from the Titans. However, Poyer and Hyde both seemed to have much better statistical cases over Pro Bowl starters Derwin James and Tyrann Mathieu. That neither even qualified as a second alternate further adds to the head scratching.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022.

