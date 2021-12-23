ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas man sues QuikTrip over burns from pumping gas

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4JGU_0dU7MDsN00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. ( WDAF ) – A Kansas man says he was severely injured while filling his car with gas and is now suing QuikTrip over his injuries.

The federal lawsuit claims the incident happened on Nov. 16, 2019, at a QuikTrip convenience store in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jose Estala Ortiz claims the gas he was pumping suddenly caught fire due to a buildup of static electricity. Court documents state the flames spread from the gas to Ortiz’s clothes. He suffered second- and third-degree burns over 25% of his body, including his hands, abdomen, and genitals.

‘I would have screamed’: Airbnb guest’s window opened directly into NYC restaurant, viral video shows

According to the filing, Ortiz claims there were eight people working at the QuikTrip location during the fire. He claims the employees didn’t turn off the gas when they noticed what was happening. Ortiz also claims none of the employees tried to put out the flames or offer to help him when they saw he was injured.

Ortiz is asking for a jury trial and suing in excess of $75,000, plus damages for his injuries, medical costs and lost wages.

A QuikTrip spokesperson tells Nexstar’s WDAF they are not issuing any statement as this is an ongoing lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdaf#Airbnb#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Child injured in Henderson Co. accidental shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 3-year-old is receiving medical treatment at Mission Hospital after an accidental shooting. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 2:25 p.m. that a 3-year-old child had gained access to a gun and had been accidentally shot. The sheriff’s office said the call came from […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Police investigate shooting in West Pelzer, 1 injured

WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in West Pelzer are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured. According to the West Pelzer Police Chief, a call came in at 4 p.m. for shots fired at a home on Holiday Street. When officers arrived they found one man with a gunshot wound. He […]
PELZER, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy