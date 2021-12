East-West Center epidemiologist Tim Brown thinks state officials have fallen short in conveying a sense of urgency about how our health systems could be once again overwhelmed as we saw back in July and August. So the worst may not be over even though many people have been vaccinated and boosted. Brown explained more about why he doesn't care if people call him the grinch for warning not to let their guard down during holiday gatherings.

