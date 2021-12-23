ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

N.Korea's Kim Praises 'Fresh Heyday' in China Relations as Longtime Envoy Departs

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised outgoing Chinese Ambassador Li Jinjun for helping to improve relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, state media reported on Thursday, as the envoy left office after seven years in the post. Kim's comments were conveyed to Li by Choe Ryong...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

North Korea holds ruling party meet to finalise 'strategic, tactical policies'

Pyongyang [North Korea], December 28 (ANI): North Korea is holding a key ruling party meeting to layout "strategic and tactical policies" to usher in a new period of development for the country. The Tuesday edition of the ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, said that a plenary meeting of the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

N.Korea's Kim Convenes Major Party Meeting With 2021 Policy on Agenda -KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week opened a key ruling party meeting, state media reported on Tuesday, a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements. The 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea...
POLITICS
sacramentosun.com

Putin condemns Beijing boycotts

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual media conference on Thursday that the diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and United Kingdom only serves to drive nations further apart. The recent announcement by the US that it is pushing forward with the diplomatic boycott...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Kim Jong Un
Fudzilla

Army of Hackers keep Kim Jong Un in power

Apple fanboy needs protection from real computer experts. Apple fanboy Kim Jong Un depends on state hackers, whose cybercrimes finance his nuclear arms programmes and prop up the economy. According to the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, North Korea's state-backed "malicious cyberactivities" target banks around the world, steal defence...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Korea#China Relations#Reuters#North Korean#Chinese#Workers Party Of Korea
US News and World Report

Kim Jong Un's Crackdowns Leave N.Korea Defectors With Little Hope

SEOUL (Reuters) - In the 10 years since Kim Jong Un came to power, North Korea has cracked down on people trying to get out of the country, leaving many defectors without hope of seeing their families and homeland again. Even before the coronavirus pandemic slowed the number of defectors...
WORLD
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
AFP

Kim's first decade: 3 US meetings, 2 dead relatives, 1 nuclear arsenal

After 10 years in power, North Korea's once youthful Kim Jong Un is now one of the world's more experienced leaders, and will look to defy the West for decades to come with his nuclear arsenal, analysts say. Unlike most of his counterparts, with no concerns over elections or term limits and age on his side -- he is only in his late 30s -- Kim can expect to remain in office for decades, as long as his health holds up. It is a far different perspective to a democratic politician worrying about headlines every day, and Kim already has more experience in power than most heads of state he will deal with in the future. The arc of his first 10 years points to the trajectory to come, analysts say, from isolation to nuclear development to sharing the diplomatic stage with the world's most powerful leaders.
WORLD
Axios

Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis. The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.
POTUS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy