POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Afghan refugees finding their own way in central Iowa will soon have new beds to sleep on thanks to the Polk County Board of Supervisors. The board bought 300 beds, totaling more than $43,000, to disperse to three different organizations that are helping refugees settle. Those organizations are Lutheran Services of Iowa, Catholic Charities and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO